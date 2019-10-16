Another Ugandan Shares the Agony of Exploitation in Saudi Arabia

Association of Religious in Uganda last month petitioned the Rwenzori West RPC Ignatius Otongo over cases of torture of ugandans taken to work abroad. The sisters are now taking care of the torture victim whose health condition is still bad.

In short

A few months into the contract, the young woman developed severe chest pain, signalling the beginning of her misery as she struggled to cope in a foreign land. She adds that during the time, she endured food deprivation, nonpayment of wages and psychological abuse.