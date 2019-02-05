Brian Luwaga
07:34

Another Witchdoctor Arrested Over Ritual Murders In Luweero Top story

5 Feb 2019, 07:34 Comments 134 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
The shrine of witch doctor Armstrong Nsubuga which was burnt on friday by angry residents Brian Luwaga

The shrine of witch doctor Armstrong Nsubuga which was burnt on friday by angry residents Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Muwonges trouble stems from the recovery of body parts from the shrine of Armstrong Nsubuga, a witchdoctor in Kyakatula-Butikwa village in Kikyusa Sub County in Luweero district.

 

Tagged with: ritual murders murder charges police custody mental health municipality
Mentioned: armstrong nsubuga paul kangave kyakatula-butikwa nagalama police station mirembe zuraika nazigo sub-county kayunga district owen ssebuyungo moses busobozi referral hospital savannah region spokesperson luweero central police station muwonge mwesigwa wakiso district

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.