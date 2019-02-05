In short
Muwonges trouble stems from the recovery of body parts from the shrine of Armstrong Nsubuga, a witchdoctor in Kyakatula-Butikwa village in Kikyusa Sub County in Luweero district.
Another Witchdoctor Arrested Over Ritual Murders In Luweero Top story5 Feb 2019, 07:34 Comments 134 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
The shrine of witch doctor Armstrong Nsubuga which was burnt on friday by angry residents Login to license this image from 1$.
