Another Woman Stabs Husband to Death in Kapchorwa

16 Apr 2020, 14:47 Comments 33 Views Kapchorwa, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates

The Sipi Region Police Spokesperson, Fred Mark Chesang confirmed the incident, saying Doreen is locked up at Kapchorwa Central Police Station. He says the suspect stabbed the deceased with a knife severally accusing him of infidelity and abandoning his family.

 

