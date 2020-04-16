In short
The Sipi Region Police Spokesperson, Fred Mark Chesang confirmed the incident, saying Doreen is locked up at Kapchorwa Central Police Station. He says the suspect stabbed the deceased with a knife severally accusing him of infidelity and abandoning his family.
Another Woman Stabs Husband to Death in Kapchorwa
