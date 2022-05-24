Julius Ocungi
13:32

ANT Candidate Drags EC To Court Over Nomination of NRM Rival

24 May 2022, 13:29 Comments 102 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Politics 2021 Elections Updates
Oscar Kizza addressing the press in Gulu City

Oscar Kizza addressing the press in Gulu City

In short
In his petition filed through his lawyers of Elau & Ochom Advocates and legal consultants at the Gulu High Court on Monday, Kizza contends that the Electoral Commission’s decision to nominate Ojok is in total violation of the Parliamentary act 2002.

 

Tagged with: omoro byelection
Mentioned: Electoral Commission

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.