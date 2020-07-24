In short
In a party electoral roadmap released recently, the Alliance for National Transformation- ANT planned to hold it’s first delegates conference on August 6, less than two weeks from now. According to Muntu, the party is still waiting for clearance from the Electoral Commission, to confirm the events as planned.
ANT Delegates Conference Awaits Electoral Commission Clearence
24 Jul 2020
