Ashraf Kasirye
05:00

ANT Delegates Conference Awaits Electoral Commission Clearence

24 Jul 2020, 04:59 Comments 125 Views Politics Interview
Muntu talking to URN at his office today at ANT headquaters-

Muntu talking to URN at his office today at ANT headquaters-

In short
In a party electoral roadmap released recently, the Alliance for National Transformation- ANT planned to hold it’s first delegates conference on August 6, less than two weeks from now. According to Muntu, the party is still waiting for clearance from the Electoral Commission, to confirm the events as planned.

 

Tagged with: Alliance for National Transformation Electoral commission Gen Gregory Mugisha Muntu

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.