ANT Releases Roadmap for Primary Elections, Disagree with EC

16 Jul 2020, 02:04 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Breaking news
Mugisha Muntu (R) with the ANT Spokesperson Wilberforce Sseryazi during a press confrence at ANT offices in Kampala (1)

The Alliance for National Transformation political party has rolled out a 2021 election roadmap in which they plan to hold primary elections between July, 27 and August, 31 and handle election petitions that might arise from this process between July, 20 and September 4.

 

