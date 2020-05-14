Antenatal Visits, Deliveries Drop in Health Facilities in Teso

In short
At Serere Health Center 1V, a proposed district hospital, only 965 mothers came for antenatal care in April compared to 1,267 in March when the lockdown was announced. Records at the facility also indicate that only 170 babies were delivered at the facility in April compared to the 203 in March.
Antenatal Visits, Deliveries Drop in Health Facilities in Teso14 May 2020, 15:20 Comments 90 Views Soroti, Uganda Health Human rights Analysis
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Dr. Francis Odeke, DHO Serere antenatal care lockdown during covid-19 maternal health serere hc1v
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Teso Sub Region
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.