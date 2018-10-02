In short
In his remarks, Bamugemereire explained that they are seeking to partner with IRCU in the fight against corruption, saying religious bodies are very important vehicles of creating awareness among masses.
Anti-Corruption Agencies Engage Clerics On Graft Fight Top story2 Oct 2018, 17:20 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG) George Bamugemereire addresses religious leaders under the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda on the fight against corruption. Login to license this image from 1$.
