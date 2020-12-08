In short
The launch by the Inspectorate of Government (IG), Office of the Auditor General (OAG), State House Anti-Corruption Unit and other agencies comes a day to the commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day, 2020.
Anti-Corruption Agencies Launch Radio Drama Campaign Against Vice
Some of the officials from different Anti-Corruption Agencies after the launch of radio drama series at Skyz Hotel, Naguru.
