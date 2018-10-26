Olive Nakatudde
Anti-Corruption Agencies Root for Ethics and Integrity Studies

Kampala, Uganda
Inspector General of Government (IGG) Irene Mulyagonga with Education Minister Janet Museveni. Olive Nakatudde

The Inspector General of Government IGG Irene Mulyagonja recommended that the Education Ministry together with the National Curriculum Development Centre include Ethics and Integrity studies in the national school curriculum as a compulsory and examinable area.

 

