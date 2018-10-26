Anti-Corruption Agencies Root for Ethics and Integrity Studies

In short
The Inspector General of Government IGG Irene Mulyagonja recommended that the Education Ministry together with the National Curriculum Development Centre include Ethics and Integrity studies in the national school curriculum as a compulsory and examinable area.
