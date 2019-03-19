Kukunda Judith
Anti-Corruption Court Remands Police Officer Over Ugx 70,000 Bribe

Detective Godfrey Kalete at Anti Corruption Court in Kampala

Detective Godfrey Kalete, who is attached to Usafi Police Station in Kisenyi Kampala, appeared on Tuesday before the Anti-Corruption Court Grade One Magistrate, Albert Asiimwe on two counts of corruption and gratification.

 

