In short
Detective Godfrey Kalete, who is attached to Usafi Police Station in Kisenyi Kampala, appeared on Tuesday before the Anti-Corruption Court Grade One Magistrate, Albert Asiimwe on two counts of corruption and gratification.
Anti-Corruption Court Remands Police Officer Over Ugx 70,000 Bribe
19 Mar 2019
In short
