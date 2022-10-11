Anti-corruption Unit Investigates Missing UGX 208M PDM Fund In Nwoya

In short
Uganda Radio Network also understands that out of Shillings 262.8 million meant for the Parish revolving fund, only Shillings 104 million was disbursed to the 44 Sacco groups in the parishes. This meant that instead of the 44 Sacco groups receiving Shillings 5.9 million each, they only recieved Shillings 2.3 million on their accounts.
Anti-corruption Unit Investigates Missing UGX 208M PDM Fund In Nwoya11 Oct 2022, 07:23 Comments 111 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Crime Local government Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Parish Development Model
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.