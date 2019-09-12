Anti-Corruption Unit Returns Bodies of Deceased Laborers from Kuwait

In short
Charles Twine, the Spokesperson of the Criminal Investigations Directorate told URN that the deceased laborers whose identified have been withheld by police were trafficked to Kuwait on May 18th, 2019 by Spotlight, an International Labor export firm.
Anti-Corruption Unit Returns Bodies of Deceased Laborers from Kuwait12 Sep 2019, 17:34 Comments 153 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: human trafficking
Mentioned: anti corruption coalition of uganda Unit Corporation International Airport Moses Kiwanuka Charles Twine Bakaleze Charles
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.