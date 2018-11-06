Anti-Corruption Units to be set up in Ministries

In short
Lokodo defended the financial implications of the policy. Its implementation will cost Shillings 117 billion per financial year. This money is to be injected in anti-corruption agencies and units. He said Shillings 106 billion is currently injected in the core anti-corruption agencies.
Anti-Corruption Units to be set up in Ministries6 Nov 2018, 13:46 Comments 142 Views Politics Report
State Minister for Ethics and Integrity says anti corruption units will be established in government ministries departments and agencies in renewed anti corruption drive Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.