Any Acts of Aggression Against Journalists Wrong - HRNJ

In short
The UN Secretrary General, António Guterres has thereby called upon governments and stakeholders to provide greater protection of journalists because they are the "antidote" to what he has termed the "the second wave of misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 crisis."
Any Acts of Aggression Against Journalists Wrong - HRNJ3 May 2020, 16:05 Comments 121 Views Entebbe, Uganda Media Human rights Misc Report
Journalists failed to observe social distancing during the launch of the food distribution by Government
In short
Tagged with: World Press Freedom Day 2020
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.