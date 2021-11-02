In short
Anthony Akol, the APG Chairperson emphasized that the joint meeting has given Government 14 days to resolve the Apaa land conflict or else they go camp there to show solidarity with the community.
Apaa Conflict: Acholi Leaders Threaten to Pitch Camp in Contested Land
In short
Mentioned: Acholi Parliamentary Group - APG. Apaa Township Ker Kwaro Acholi (Acholi Cultural Foundation)
