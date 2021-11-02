Dominic Ochola
Apaa Conflict: Acholi Leaders Threaten to Pitch Camp in Contested Land

Acholi leaders during the meeting at Ker Kwaro Acholi on Monday. Photo by Dominic Ochola

Anthony Akol, the APG Chairperson emphasized that the joint meeting has given Government 14 days to resolve the Apaa land conflict or else they go camp there to show solidarity with the community.

 

