Apaa Land Activist Granted Bail

In short
Court in Gulu district on Friday afternoon granted bail to John Bosco Uhuru, the Social Media activist arrested in connection with the Apaa Land violence demonstration held in Gulu Town early this week.
Apaa Land Activist Granted Bail8 Feb 2019, 16:59 Comments 123 Views Gulu, Uganda Court Northern Security Analysis
Acholi Members of Parliament Took To The Streets With Placards During The Monday Demonstration Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.