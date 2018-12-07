In short
The final meeting of the committee composed of 16 members of Acholi and Madi delegations is being chaired by Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda at the Presidential State lodge in fourth Division Military barracks in Gulu Town.Rugunda said the committee has come so close to finding the solution to the longstanding dispute after a heated start.
Apaa Land Dispute Mediation Enters Final Round
The Apaa Mediation Committee Meeting At Presidential State Lodge In Gulu On Friday Morning
