Apaa Township Chairperson Ocaya Arrested For Alleged Murder

31 Jan 2022, 23:53 Comments 103 Views Amuru, Uganda Security Northern Breaking news
A police vehicle patrols Apaa Trading center on January 26 2022.

In short
Ocaya was arrested on Monday evening at around 5:00 p.m from Apaa Trading Centre while he was on his way to his home in Wee-Yoo Sub Village and whisked away to Adjumani district aboard the police patrol vehicle.

 

