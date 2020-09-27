Solomon Okabo
Apac Businessmen Held Over Deploying Street Kids to Steal

27 Sep 2020, 13:15 Comments 107 Views Apac, Uganda Crime Human rights Northern Updates

The arrest stemmed from a confession by some street kids to security that they were being used by the arrested businessmen to go and steal for them scrap metals in exchange of food.

 

