Apac Businessmen Held Over Deploying Street Kids to Steal

In short
The arrest stemmed from a confession by some street kids to security that they were being used by the arrested businessmen to go and steal for them scrap metals in exchange of food.
Apac Businessmen Held Over Deploying Street Kids to Steal27 Sep 2020, 13:15 Comments 107 Views Apac, Uganda Crime Human rights Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Detained at Apac Central Police Station Probation and social welfare officer- Apac District Two businessmen in Apac district held over using street kids to cause insecurity
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.