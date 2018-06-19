Ronald Odongo
10:37

Apac CFO, Finance Officer Interdicted Over UGX 800M

19 Jun 2018 Apac, Uganda
Letter of interdiction for Yeko Ogwal Ronald Odongo

Letter of interdiction for Yeko Ogwal Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Preliminary investigations implicate the two for paying over 800 million Shillings into the accounts of some individuals in the district without the authorisation of CAO.

 

