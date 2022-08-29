Apac Locals Fundraising to Construct, Renovate Classroom Blocks at Primary Schools

In short
Peter Obong Acuda, the speaker of Apac District Local Council, who is chairing the organizing committee for the fundraising, says that the government does not have enough resources to improve the status of all schools, which has prompted parents to come in.
Apac Locals Fundraising to Construct, Renovate Classroom Blocks at Primary Schools29 Aug 2022, 12:54 Comments 158 Views Apac, Uganda Education Human rights Business and finance Updates
In short
Mentioned: Kwibale primary school
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.