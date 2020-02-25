Apac Municipality Receives UGX 487M under USMID

In short
According to Ogwang, the money will be used to furnish the office, finance the physical planning and urban system development, specialised technical plan and equipment, assess comparative advantages of localities and development of investment profiles.
However, the Municipality is expected to receive an overall total of 34 billion shillings under the 3 years project that will end in the Financial Year 2021/2022
Apac Municipality Receives UGX 487M under USMID25 Feb 2020, 19:03 Comments 56 Views Apac, Uganda Local government Misc Science and technology Updates
In short
Mentioned: USMID
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.