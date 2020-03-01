In short
The locals are seeking for compensation of Shs. 100.4M for their land measuring 197 acres in block A. The land was given for a 40 billion shillings European Union Aqua culture Project.
Apac Residents Demand Compensation for Land Top story1 Mar 2020, 16:35 Comments 104 Views Apac, Uganda Agriculture Local government Misc Updates
