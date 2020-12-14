In short
According to the Court’s Deputy Registrar, Ayebare Tumwebaze, out of the 40 Appeals, five appellants are serving life sentences which they want the court to overturn. Murder tops the list of Appeals in this session with 20 cases followed by defilement with 14 cases. The others include robbery with four appeals and rape with two cases.
Appelant Court Lists 40 Cases for Criminal Appeals Session in Lira
Justice Richard Buteera waits in parliament's VIP Lounge ahead of his vetting by the appointments committee. Login to license this image from 1$.
