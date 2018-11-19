Appellant Court Opens Criminal Session in Arua

In short
In a public engagement prior to starting of the session today, Justices Christopher Izama Madrama, Kenneth Kakuru and Ezekiel Muhanguzi urged the public to understand their right of appeal in the courts of law.
Appellant Court Opens Criminal Session in Arua19 Nov 2018, 20:11 Comments 136 Views Arua, Uganda Court Report
Court of Appeal Justices Christopher Izama Madrama (R) Kenneth Kakuru (C) and Ezekiel Muhanguzi (L) during the stakeholders' engagement at Arua high court on Monday.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.