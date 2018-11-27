In short
Godfrey Sserwanja, the Hoima District Education Officer, says more than one thousand candidates have picked application forms from his office, adding that more are still coming.
Number of Albertine Bursary Scheme Applicants Overwhelming
President Museveni flanked by Education and sports Minister Jenety museveni during the launch of the Albertine region Youth scheme. Login to license this image from 1$.
