Applicants Throng Interpol for Certificate of Good Conduct

In short
Simon Ocaayi told URN at the Interpol Offices in Kololo on Monday that he is preparing to travel to Iraq for work once the lockdown is lifted. He however, said this was the third time he was being turned away at the gate yet all he wants is to register and have his documents ready.
Applicants Throng Interpol for Certificate of Good Conduct7 Jul 2020, 13:32 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.