Cynthia Ruth Naggayi
13:41

Applicants Throng Interpol for Certificate of Good Conduct

7 Jul 2020, 13:32 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Misc Updates
some at the entrance

some at the entrance

In short
Simon Ocaayi told URN at the Interpol Offices in Kololo on Monday that he is preparing to travel to Iraq for work once the lockdown is lifted. He however, said this was the third time he was being turned away at the gate yet all he wants is to register and have his documents ready.

 

Tagged with: Foreign nationals Interpol offices Ugandans seeking travel documents

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.