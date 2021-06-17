Appointments Committee Approves Joyce Ssebugwawo

In short
The former Rubaga North Division Mayor and Forum for Democratic Change -FDC party Vice President said that she had not been informed about her dismissal from FDC. She also told journalists that she does not fear being dropped from Cabinet soon since she is reaching her retirement age soon.
Appointments Committee Approves Joyce Ssebugwawo17 Jun 2021, 18:54 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Report
Joyce Ssebugwawo, the Minister of State for Information, Communication Technology and National Guidance designate. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.