Appointments Committee Approves Tumwine, Ochola

7 Mar 2018, 17:57 Comments 195 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Parliaments Appointments Committee chaired by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has approved the newly appointed Security Minister, General Elly Tumwine. Also approved are the police chiefs, Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola and his deputy, Brigadier Sabiiti Muzeei.

 

