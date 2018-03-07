Appointments Committee Approves Tumwine, Ochola

In short
Parliaments Appointments Committee chaired by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has approved the newly appointed Security Minister, General Elly Tumwine. Also approved are the police chiefs, Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola and his deputy, Brigadier Sabiiti Muzeei.
7 Mar 2018 Kampala, Uganda
The new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola at Parliament. Login to license this image from 1$.
