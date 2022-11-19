Ochola O. Dominic
Appointments Committee Vets New Supreme Court Judges

L-R Justices Oscar John Kihika, Eizabeth Musoke, Stephen Musota and Christopher Madrama Izama.

In short
The appointment of Musoke, Musota, and Izama will increase the number of Supreme Court Judges to 13.

 

Mentioned: Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court. Inspector General of Government - IGG. Judicial Integrity Committee (JIC). Judicial Service Commission

