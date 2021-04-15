In short
According to the minister of health, the bill which was passed does not address concerns raised by stakeholders. She says the bill needed to be withdrawn and revised so that concerns relating to who contributes to the scheme and collects monies are addressed
Approved National Health Insurance Bill Doesn't Favour All Ugandans-Dr. Aceng Top story15 Apr 2021, 15:13 Comments 285 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Tagged with: Health Ministry Officials Against passing of National Health Insurance Bill Nation Health Insurance Bill Passed by Parliament Doesn't Favour Ugandans- Minister Aceng National Health Insurance Bill
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
