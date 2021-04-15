Pamela Mawanda
Approved National Health Insurance Bill Doesn't Favour All Ugandans-Dr. Aceng Top story

15 Apr 2021, 15:13 Comments 285 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Courtesy Photo

Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng

According to the minister of health, the bill which was passed does not address concerns raised by stakeholders. She says the bill needed to be withdrawn and revised so that concerns relating to who contributes to the scheme and collects monies are addressed

 

