Approving Proposal For All Ministers to be Ex-officios Would Be A Nullity- Report

In short
Niwagaba's proposal meant that the Vice President, Ministers, Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General shouldn’t be selected from elected MPs. And that once appointed by the president they should be ex-officio members of parliament.
Approving Proposal For All Ministers to be Ex-officios Would Be A Nullity- Report13 Aug 2020, 18:33 Comments 119 Views Parliament Report
Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee Chairperson Jacob Oboth-Oboth. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.