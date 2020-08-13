Olive Nakatudde
18:38

Approving Proposal For All Ministers to be Ex-officios Would Be A Nullity- Report

13 Aug 2020, 18:33 Comments 119 Views Parliament Report
Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee Chairperson Jacob Oboth-Oboth. Olive Nakatudde

Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee Chairperson Jacob Oboth-Oboth. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Niwagaba's proposal meant that the Vice President, Ministers, Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General shouldn’t be selected from elected MPs. And that once appointed by the president they should be ex-officio members of parliament.

 

Tagged with: Cabinet Ministers

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.