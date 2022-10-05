Arab Bank Commits USD 2 million to Fight Ebola in Uganda

President Museveni poses for a photo with Dr. Fahad Abdullah Al- Dossari (2nd L) Chairman of Board of Directors of BADEA, Dr. Sidi Ould Tah (L) Director General BADEA and Hon Musasizi and Finance PS Ggoobi

In short

The announcement was made today at State Lodge Nakasero by Badea group Chairman Board of Directors, Dr Fahad Abdullah Al -Dossari while meeting President Yoweri Museveni. It comes at a time when Uganda is battling the deadly disease which started in Mubende before spreading to the areas of Kagadi, Fort Portal, Kyegegwa, and Kassanda.