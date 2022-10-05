Arab Bank Commits USD 2 million to Fight Ebola in Uganda

In short
The announcement was made today at State Lodge Nakasero by Badea group Chairman Board of Directors, Dr Fahad Abdullah Al -Dossari while meeting President Yoweri Museveni. It comes at a time when Uganda is battling the deadly disease which started in Mubende before spreading to the areas of Kagadi, Fort Portal, Kyegegwa, and Kassanda.
Arab Bank Commits USD 2 million to Fight Ebola in Uganda5 Oct 2022, 16:09 Comments 162 Views Health Updates
President Museveni poses for a photo with Dr. Fahad Abdullah Al- Dossari (2nd L) Chairman of Board of Directors of BADEA, Dr. Sidi Ould Tah (L) Director General BADEA and Hon Musasizi and Finance PS Ggoobi
