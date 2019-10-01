Arapai University Student Protest Lack of Lectures

In short
Edward Oniara, one of the students told URN that they haven’t had any lectures in four course units since the semester started on August 15th, 2019.
Arapai University Student Protest Lack of Lectures1 Oct 2019, 11:34 Comments 111 Views Soroti, Uganda Business and finance Education Agriculture Editorial
In short
Tagged with: Arapai Students unhappy over lack of lecturers
Mentioned: Since the tern began in August
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.