Archbishop Appeals for Support to Clergy, Medics and Teachers

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda (CoU), the Most Rev. Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu handing over protective equipment to Mengo Hospital administration.

Archbishop Kazimba was this afternoon speaking at the handover of an assortment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the administration of Mengo Hospital. These included 80 pieces of N95 masks, 50 Aprons and 10 boxes of gloves which were mobilized by Pators Kids Network (PKN), an association of children of CoU clergy.