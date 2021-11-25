In short

The Installation of His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha as the second Chancellor of the University of St. Josephs’ Mbarara was conducted by Rt. Rev. Anthony Zziwa, the Chairperson of the Uganda Episcopal Conference in accordance with the regulations of National Council for Higher Education. Beinomugisha replaces the Emeritus Archbishop of Mbarara Archdiocese Most Rev Paul Bakyenga who is also the founder of the University.