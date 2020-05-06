Olive Nakatudde
Archbishop Calls for Combined Response to HIV and COVID-19 Top story

6 May 2020
The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu.

In short
Dr Kazimba appealed to Ugandans to join the world from their homes and remember those that have passed on due to AIDS and celebrate people living with HIV for outliving the stigma and discrimination. This year, the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda is taking the lead in sensitizing communities about AIDS under the theme ‘Ending AIDS; Faith Communities in Action’.

 

