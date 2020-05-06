In short
Dr Kazimba appealed to Ugandans to join the world from their homes and remember those that have passed on due to AIDS and celebrate people living with HIV for outliving the stigma and discrimination. This year, the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda is taking the lead in sensitizing communities about AIDS under the theme ‘Ending AIDS; Faith Communities in Action’.
Archbishop Calls for Combined Response to HIV and COVID-19 Top story6 May 2020, 15:32 Comments 192 Views Health Report
In short
Tagged with: Archbishop Kaziimba
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.