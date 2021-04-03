Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga’s Last Words in Public

In short
The death announcement comes just hours after the Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, who doubled as the Chairperson of the Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC) preached a message of hope for Uganda after jointly leading the Ecumenical Public Way of the Cross with his Anglican counterpart Dr Stephen Kaziimba at Namirembe on Friday.
The Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga delivers a speech during the Ecumenical Public Way of the Cross. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
