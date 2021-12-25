In short
Ssemogerere explained that he has ceased being the Diocesan Bishop and now serving as Diocesan Administrator till Pope appoints Apostolic Administrator or Bishop of the Diocese.
Archbishop Elect Ssemogerere Will Hand Over Kasana-Luwero Diocese After Two Months Top story25 Dec 2021, 17:32 Comments 425 Views Luweero, Uganda Religion Updates
Archbishop Elect Paul Ssemogerere in group photo with Luwero MPS and LC 3 Chairperson after leading the last Christmas mass
