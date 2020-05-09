Olive Nakatudde
Archbishop Encourages Ugandans to Seek God Amid Emergent Disasters Top story

9 May 2020, 17:08 Comments 284 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu.

Dr Kazimba made reference to the attack by Swarms of locusts, the recent floods in Rwenzori region, the rising water levels on Lake Victoria and the ensuing displacements, shootings and the ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns and said these are tell-a-tale signs for Ugandans to reflect on the spiritual aspect to all the problems.

 

Tagged with: Covid-19 National Prayers

