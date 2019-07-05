Kimbowa Ivan
Archbishop Implores Graduates to Vouch for a Corrupt-Free Uganda

5 Jul 2019 Mukono, Uganda
University Council procession headed by the Vice Chancellor Rev. Canon Dr. John Ssenyonyi

But despite the glum rank, Archbishop Ntagali says that the new crop of graduates can change the narrative for Uganda if they are content with the little they have than preying on government resources. He believes that one can start small and grow big without being dishonest.

 

