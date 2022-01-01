In short
Speaking at Lubaga Cathedral while presiding of the New Year’s mass, Kasujja said his message was in line with the Pope’s message which comes up with a message to world leaders that they should embrace in order for people around the world to live in peace and harmony.
Archbishop Kasujja Calls For Peace In 2022
Archbishop Augustine Kasujja with Makindye Division Mayor Ali Kasirye Mulyannyama second right after the New Year Mass at Lubaga Catholic Church
