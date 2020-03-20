Namajja Elizabeth
Archbishop Kaziimba Installed New UCU Chancellor

20 Mar 2020, 18:46 Comments 160 Views Mukono, Uganda Religion Education Misc Editorial

In short
The function was attended by a few guests so as to have the appropriate social distance following President Museveni's directive on public gatherings.

 

