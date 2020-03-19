Archbishop Kaziimba Responds to Closure of Churches, Issuses New Worship Guidelines

In short
Archbishop Kaziimba advises faithful to make use of Home Cells saying they are the ideal place for Sunday worship to take place. He says that some cells may need to sub-divide so that they are no more than 10 people.
Archbishop Kaziimba Responds to Closure of Churches, Issuses New Worship Guidelines19 Mar 2020, 07:02 Comments 242 Views Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: Church of Uganda Corona virus
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.