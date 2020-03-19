Olive Nakatudde
Archbishop Kaziimba Responds to Closure of Churches, Issuses New Worship Guidelines

19 Mar 2020
Archbishop-Elect Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu

In short
Archbishop Kaziimba advises faithful to make use of Home Cells saying they are the ideal place for Sunday worship to take place. He says that some cells may need to sub-divide so that they are no more than 10 people.

 

