Christopher Kisekka
Archbishop Kaziimba Slams Politicians over Witchcraft, Voter Bribery

29 Jul 2020
Archbishop Kaziimba chatting with URN board members

In short
The Archbishop made the remarks during his visit at Uganda Radio Network-URN on Tuesday afternoon. He said that as the country heads towards what is likely to be a heated election, several politicians are also visiting witchdoctors seeking sorcery to win the elections.

 

