Archbishop Kaziimba Slams Politicians over Witchcraft, Voter Bribery

In short
The Archbishop made the remarks during his visit at Uganda Radio Network-URN on Tuesday afternoon. He said that as the country heads towards what is likely to be a heated election, several politicians are also visiting witchdoctors seeking sorcery to win the elections.
Archbishop Kaziimba Slams Politicians over Witchcraft, Voter Bribery29 Jul 2020, 05:46 Comments 253 Views Politics Religion Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.