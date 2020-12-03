Olive Nakatudde
15:47

Archbishop Kazimba Calls for Peaceful Campaigns

3 Dec 2020 Kampala, Uganda
The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Steven Kaziimba Mugalu

In short
The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda (CoU), the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has called upon all leaders and citizens to embrace a more peaceful way of conducting themselves in campaigns and upcoming 2021 election.

 

