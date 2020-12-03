Archbishop Kazimba Calls for Peaceful Campaigns

In short
The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda (CoU), the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has called upon all leaders and citizens to embrace a more peaceful way of conducting themselves in campaigns and upcoming 2021 election.
Kampala, Uganda
Tagged with: 2021 General Election Archbishop’s Leadership Summit the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba
