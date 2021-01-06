In short
The Archbishops Chaplain Rev.Johnson Kansiime said that the Anglican Church will not be in position to host the rotational prayers that were to happen tomorrow the 06th of January at the Namirembe Cathedral due to the busy schedule of the Archbishop Samuel Kazimba Mugalu with Provincial pastoral work.
Archbishop Kazimba Fails to Participate in UJCC Prayers, Busy with Pastoral Work Top story6 Jan 2021, 07:53 Comments 293 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Election Updates
Archbishop Stephen Kazimba with former Prime Minister Patrick Amama Mbabazi and his wife. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
