Archbishop Kazimba Wants Teachers, Learners Counseled Ahead of School Reopening

1 Jan 2022, 13:45 Comments 187 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Education Updates
In short
Archbishop Kazimba says there’s a need for counseling so that learners and teachers can be re-oriented into schools. He says teachers need to be taught how to handle for instance pregnant learners and those who have given birth.

 

