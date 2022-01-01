Archbishop Kazimba Wants Teachers, Learners Counseled Ahead of School Reopening

In short
Archbishop Kazimba says there’s a need for counseling so that learners and teachers can be re-oriented into schools. He says teachers need to be taught how to handle for instance pregnant learners and those who have given birth.
Archbishop Kazimba Wants Teachers, Learners Counseled Ahead of School Reopening1 Jan 2022, 13:45 Comments 187 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Education Updates
