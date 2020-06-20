EDSON KINENE
Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha Officially Takes Over Mbarara Diocese

20 Jun 2020, 21:03 Comments 156 Views Mbarara, Uganda Religion Lifestyle Breaking news
Christians congratulate Archbishop Lambert

The canonical possession ceremony was attended by a handful of Christians and invited guests, as the Church maintains social distancing in line with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health to forestall the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

